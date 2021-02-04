IMA members observe relay hunger strike against 'mixopathy'

The IMA, the apex body of Indian doctors, has also planned to shut down OPDs from February 6 to 14 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. However, emergency services, such as casualty, labour room and intensive care units will be exempted from the strike.

Gurugram, Feb 4 (IANS) The Indian Medical Association (IMA) members in Gurugram observed a relay hunger strike on Thursday against the governments notification permitting Ayurveda doctors to conduct 58 types of modern surgeries.

The members of the association said they have begun a relay hunger strike from Thursday and will organise a candle march on Friday evening in the civil lines area. They also handed over a memorandum against the notification to the deputy commissioner Gurugram.

The association members said they will also go to the IMA headquarters in Delhi on February 6 and 7 against the government move.

"The Centre's notification is dangerous to the health of the Indian citizens. It encourages an unprecedented and unscientific mix of the different medical specialties. No surgery is possible without anaesthesia. Also, to curb infections they need modern techniques," said M.P. Jain, President IMA, Gurugram.

"It would be wise to encourage Ayurveda and all traditional forms of medicine to conduct research in their own fields and develop them for the betterment of the country. This kind of Mixopathy will play havoc and cause loss of life and limb of unsuspecting citizens of India," he said.

"We strongly oppose this government move to destroy the health of the nation and seek government support in the withdrawal of this notification with immediate effect," said Jain.

A group of 1,000 doctors of IMA Gurugram on December 11 had staged a protest in 25 hospitals against the notification.

