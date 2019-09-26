IMA ponzi scam: 3 IPS officers questioned by CBI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Three IPS officers -- Alok Kumar, Hemant Nimbalkar and Ajay Hirori -- have been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with its ongoing probe in the I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) ponzi scam case.

The investigative agency had earlier quizzed IAS officer Raj Kumar Khatri in connection with the case. The CBI is investigating allegations of IMA cheating 40,000 investors by promising high returns using Islamic ways of investment.IMA founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan had fled the country but was later arrested on his arrival from Dubai in July this year. The SIT had later handed over the investigation to the CBI.The CBI has already filed a charge sheet against Mansoor and 19 others in the alleged multi-crore ponzi scam case. The charge sheet was filed against Mansoor, seven of the company's directors, five members, one auditor and five companies related to IMA group for cheating, criminal conspiracy and breach of trust under relevant sections of the IPC in a court here on September 7.The scam came to light in June this year after the prime accused, Mansoor, fled the country, leaving behind an audio message, in which he threatened to commit suicide due to alleged 'harassment' by some politicians and goons. (ANI)