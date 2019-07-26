IMA ponzi scheme case: Mansoor Khan's ED custody extended for 7 days

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Mansoor Khan, prime accused in a multi-crore Ponzi case, was extended for seven days on Friday.

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here had on Tuesday extended the custody till today.

Khan was arrested on his arrival in India from Dubai on July 19 and was produced before a magistrate in New Delhi which had sent him in the ED custody till July 23.

On Sunday, he was taken to a hospital for a check-up after he complained of chest pain and palpitations.The owner-founder of I Monetary Advisory (IMA) returned to the country after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the scam located and persuaded him to come to India and submit before the law.Khan had last month fled India after several complaints were registered against him in connection with the scam. Later, he released a video expressing his desire to come back to the country and participate in the investigation.An 11-member SIT headed by DIG B R Ravikanthe Gowda is probing the alleged fraud by the firm. Both the ED and the SIT had issued lookout notice against him.The IMA Jewels is embroiled in a case where the firm had allegedly cheated a large number of investors after promising them impressive returns on their deposits.Khan is facing investigation for allegedly duping 40,000 investors especially Muslims in the state. He had claimed that he gave Rs 400 crore to Congress leader Roshan Baig which he was not returning. (ANI)