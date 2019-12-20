IMA seeks PM's intervention to bring law on violence against doctors

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to intervene for bringing central legislation on violence against doctors.

Last week ANI had reported that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had not accepted the proposal for Health and Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence & Damage of Property) bill saying there was no need for a separate law.

The draft legislation was aimed at addressing violence against healthcare service professionals and damage to the property of clinical establishments.It had provided for imprisonment and for violence against doctors and healthcare personnel. This draft legislation was prepared by the Union Health Ministry in September."It is reliably understood that the Home ministry has scuttled the draft central legislation taking an unacceptable stand that no one profession will get special treatment. The Union Health Ministry is on record regarding the need for such a law and an assurance was also given in the floor of the Parliament," the letter said."IMA appeals to Prime Minister to take a favourable decision in this regard to send a strong message against violence on doctors and hospitals, " it added.The letter said that with draft legislation in the public domain, the medical profession of the country had expectations that the law was imminent."IMA hopes that the government does not go back on its word in this regard. IMA, in fact, has demanded a comprehensive solution for violence. The proposed law is only a deterrent. Adequate security and declaring hospitals as safe zones are part of the demand as well. Social determinants of violence also have to be addressed," the letter said.It said 22 states and Union Territories have legislation on violence on doctors and hospitals. (ANI)