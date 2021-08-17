Image shows Afghans crammed in US cargo plane

According to the Guardian report, the picture is believed to show 640 people packed into a C-17 Globemaster III, among the highest number of people ever carried in such an aircraft.

Kabul, Aug 17 (IANS) An extraordinary image has emerged that appears to show hundreds of Afghans crammed into a US military cargo plane, in a desperate attempt to flee Kabul, a media report said.

US defence officials reportedly said the passengers, including women and children, on the flight were safely evacuated from Kabul to Qatar on Sunday.

The flight had not intended to take such a large load but some panicked Afghans pulled themselves on to the C-17's half-open ramp.

The flight was one of several that was able to take off with hundreds on board, and others may have carried even more passengers.

The desperation of many other Afghans was seen at Kabul airport on Monday, as people clung to the side of moving limitary planes and at least two apparently fell to their deaths from the undercarriage soon after takeoff.

Video footage showed hundreds of people running alongside a military carrier as it travelled along the runway.

--IANS

san/ksk/