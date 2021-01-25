  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. 'Imaginative policymaking, 12-point agenda can restore economy post pandemic' (Book Review)

'Imaginative policymaking, 12-point agenda can restore economy post pandemic' (Book Review)

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Jan 25th, 2021, 12:18:04hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Vishnu Makhijani
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features