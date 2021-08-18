Imam Association J&K organises interactive session in Kupwara

Srinagar, Aug 18 (IANS) Imam Association Jammu and Kashmir organised an interactive session with the students of Darul Uloom Imam E Azam Jaggerpora area of Kupwara in which more than six dozen students participated.

In his address, Chairman of Imam Association Hilal Ahmad Lone said that it's the responsibility of religious personalities and Imams to look after the society in all the aspects, so that our youth doesn't get trapped in any illegal or anti national activities.