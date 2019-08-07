IMD: Depression forms over northwest Bay of Bengal, warning issued for fishermen

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Due to the formation of a depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised the fishermen to avoid fishing on Wednesday.

"The Depression over northwest Bay of Bengal off north OdishaWest Bengal coasts moved west-northwestwards with a speed of about 05 kmph in last 6 hours and lay centered at 17:30 hours IST of today, August 6, near Latitude 20.7 degree North and Longitude 87.8 degree East, above 130 kilometers southeast of Balasore (Odisha) and about 100 kilometers south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal)," said IMD on Tuesday.

"Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over the entire Arabian Sea and West Coast and central and North Bay of Bengal, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas," IMD added.According to IMD, the depression over northwest Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify into a deep depression during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts near Balasore by August 7 noon.The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Ganganagar, Rohtak, Hardoi, Ghazipur, Dhanbad, Bankura and thence to the center of the Depression over northwest Bay of Bengal and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.The trough from south Gujarat up to the cyclonic circulation associated with the depression over northwest Bay of Bengal across north Maharashtra, south Chhattisgarh and south Odisha extending between 3.6 and 7.6 km above mean sea level, tilting southwards with height persists.The cyclonic circulation extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level over Haryana and neighbourhood embedded in the Monsoon trough persists, IMD informed.The weather forecaster on Tuesday, predicted widespread rainfall over Odisha, south Chhattisgarh, south Madhya Pradesh, central Maharashtra, south Konkan, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, northern Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana during the coming days. (ANI)