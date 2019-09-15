IMD: Heavy rainfall in South Odisha on September 18

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India] Sept 15 (ANI): Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to heavy rainfall on September 18 in South Odisha.

Scientist Sudarshan Mishra, IMD Bhubaneswar said, "There is no impact of a low-pressure system in Odisha and now monsoon trap has moved towards North-East India".

"Due to normal monsoon, Odisha will receive light to moderate rainfall in few districts, where lightning would be in the districts like Koraput, Raigarh, Gajapati, Nayagarh Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Denkhanal, and Mayurbhanj in next 24 hours," Sudarshan added.



He further stated that some of the districts like Kalahandi, Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Nayagarh, Sonpure Boudh, and Khurda will experience light to moderate rainfall after next 24 hours.

The Hirakund Dam authorities in Sambalpur are releasing the flood weather through six sluice gates of the dam. Present reservoir level stands at 628.08 ft against the full reservoir level 630 ft, and the dead storage level of the dam is 590 ft.

There is no warning for fishermen yet. (ANI)

