IMD forecasts high-intensity rain in TN

Heavy rain has lashed the southern districts since the commencement of the Northeast monsoon in the state. On Saturday, Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi district received 18 cm of downpour which was the highest in the state.

Chennai, Oct 31 (IANS) The Regional centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy and intense rain in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu till Diwali on November 4.

Rains are expected in southern Tamil Nadu following cyclonic circulation with a low-pressure area off the Sri Lankan coast, the IMD said.

The weather office has predicted heavy rain in the districts of Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari.

Meanwhile, Madurai, Chengalpattu, Salem, and Kancheepuram districts will also receive heavy rain up to 12.4 cm on Sunday.

The two major dams of Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu, Red Hills, and Chembarambakkam are 82 per cent and 76 per cent full as a result of the heavy downpour.

The IMD has predicted intermittent rain in Chennai district on Sunday.

--IANS

aal/ksk/