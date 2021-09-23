IMD forecasts winds, heavy rain in Chennai, parts of TN

Weatherman advised that the Andaman Sea and the adjoining East Bay of Bengal is expected to have wind speed reaching 40-50 kph and fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea in these areas on Thursday.

In a statement on Wednesday, the IMD predicted that the rain would be followed by thunderstorms also.

Chennai, Sep 23 (IANS) Chennai Regional Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in Chennai and other districts of Tamil Nadu in the next few days.

The IMD said that on Thursday the sky in Chennai and surrounding areas will be cloudy and thunderstorms with moderate rain and with heavy spells at intervals will be reported. On Thursday thunderstorms with isolated rains are predicted at Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, and the delta districts of the state.

The weathermen also predicted that there will be isolated rainfall with thunderstorms across the coastal districts of the state and in the interior parts of the state thunderstorms with light to moderate rains will occur on Thursday and Friday and in the remaining few days.

Thunderstorms and isolated rain are to occur in Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, and Puducherry on Friday.

The last few days of September are likely to give good showers to Chennai and its adjoining districts like Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram according to the statement of the Indian Meteorological Department.

A senior weather scientist told IANS, "The possibility of winds blowing at 40-50 kph in the Andaman Sea and in the East Central Bay of Bengal may extend to Friday also and fishermen are advised to watch timely weather updates and venture out into the seas. In the next few days of September, we are expecting heavy showers in Chennai and other districts like Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu."

--IANS

