IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for TN, Kerala, Puducherry, AP, Karnataka

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a heavy to very rainfall warning for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka from October 28 to November 1.



"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated/few places very likely over Tamil Nadu and isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala & Mahe during October 28-November 1, 2021. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh during October 28-October 31 with isolated very heavy falls on October 29. Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on October 31 and over Rayalaseema during October 29-October 30," said IMD in a series of tweets.

This, according to IMD, is because a low-pressure area lying over the South-West Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka Coast and the associated cyclonic circulation (extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level) is likely to move westwards during the next 48 hours.

"Thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Kerala & Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during October 28-November 1 and over Rayalaseema during October 29-November 1, 2021," IMD added.

However, mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of Northwest, West, Central and many parts of East and North-East India for the next five days. (ANI)

