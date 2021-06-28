IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya

New Delhi (India), June 28 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya.



The IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

It also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan, Goa and Telangana, according to a press statement from the Ministry of Earth Science.

The weather forecast department also said that thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kph) very likely at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Madhya and Vidarbha and with lightning at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Lakshadweep and Madhya Maharashtra.

Strong Winds (speed 40-50 kph gusting to 60 kmph) very likely over Southwest and West-central the Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas, it added. (ANI)

