IMD predicts heavy rainfall at isolated places over Delhi, Bihar, Punjab today

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Bihar.



The weather forecasting agency also said heavy rainfall is very likely in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Coastal, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Lakshadweep.

"Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall very likely at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe and Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Lakshadweep," read the release.

Lightning, hail, and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Odisha, with lightning, hail and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Telangana, with lightning and gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep, with lightning at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

A thunderstorm/duststorm/hailstorm (with speed reaching 40-50 kmph) is very likely at isolated places over north Rajasthan.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Lakshadweep, read the release.

Squally weather (with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining equatorial India Ocean, Maldives, Comorin, and Lakshadweep area.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas. (ANI)

