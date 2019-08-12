IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Odisha for next 48 hours

Bhubneshwar (Odisha) [India] Aug 12 (ANI): India Meteorological Department, Bhubneshwar, in its latest forecast on Monday issued an orange warning for the next 48 hours in the state.

The weather department stated that many districts in Odisha may receive light to moderate rainfall, whereas some interior places like Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Kendujhar, Balangir, Kalahandi, Raigad, Nayaghar and Puri may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.



Some places may even get extremely heavy rainfall like Bhadrak and kendrapara.

Shashikant Mishra, Scientist, MET department said, "For last 24 hours, Light to moderate rainfall has been reported at 73 per cent stations and also heavy rainfall at some places, especially in Kandhamal district."

He further added, "Low-pressure area has been formed, near the north west Bay of Bengal, adjoining West Bengal and Bangladesh, due to which Odisha will receive light to moderate rainfall for next 48 hours, and at some places heavy to very heavy rainfall like north coastal districts of Odisha."

He also said, "water level in the river basins of, Mahanadi, lower Brahmani, Baitarani, and Vamsdhara may arise due to these rains." (ANI)

