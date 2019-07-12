IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Sikkim, Assam and Bihar today

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that places such as sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Bihar are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Friday.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan, Goa, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh," IMD said.



Apart from these, states such as Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Gangetic West Bengal will also witness rain showers.

The organisation has also predicted that rough to very rough sea conditions (with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) is likely to prevail over southwest and west-central the Arabian Sea.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas. (ANI)

