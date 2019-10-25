IMD predicts heavy rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya today

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

The weather forecast agency further predicted that a few places over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and coastal Karnataka are likely to get witness heavy downpour throughout the day.

In Delhi, the sky will mainly be clear with the minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 17 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius.The thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya."The lightning at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe is also likely to occur today," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.The strong winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kilometers per hour) are very likely to prevail along and off north Maharashtra coast during the next 24 hours.The sea condition is very likely to be rough to very rough over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area during the next 24 hours."It is very likely to be very rough to high over the east-central Arabian Sea and along and off south Maharashtra, Goa, North Karnataka coast and rough to very rough over east-central Arabian Sea and along and off north Maharashtra coast and over east-central and adjoining the northeast the Arabian sea off south Gujarat coast."The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into the northeast Arabian Sea and along and off south Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa-Karnataka coasts and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea during next 24 hours. (ANI)