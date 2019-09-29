IMD predicts heavy rainfall over Bihar, Sikkim

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that isolated places over Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Gujarat region are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

The weather forecast agency further predicted that Saurashtra, Kutch, East Rajasthan and Gangetic West Bengal are also likely to receive heavy downpour later in the day.



"Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls are very likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Jharkhand, south Tamilnadu, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura," IMD said in its all India weather warning bulletin.

Squally weather likely to prevail over Gujarat coast and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea, southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean and Comorin area.

The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days. (ANI)

