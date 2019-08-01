IMD predicts heavy rainfall over Goa, Konkan

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological (IMD) department on Thursday said that heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Goa, Konkan, Saurashtra and Kutch.

Heavy downpour is also expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.



"Heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Assam & Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Central Maharashtra," IMD added.

Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over the north, central and adjoining southwest the Arabian Sea, east-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas for the next few days. (ANI)

