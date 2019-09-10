IMD predicts heavy rainfall over West Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh is likely to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall which is very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya

and Gujarat region.



"Heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Saurashtra and Kutch, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka,' the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin. (ANI)

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over southwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea.

The organisation has also advised fishermen not to venture into these areas. (ANI)

