IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai, Thane

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding 'intense spells of rain' in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad for the next 4 hours.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation tweeted, 'As per IMD, there is a warning of heavy rainfall today along with a high tide of 4.90 meters at 1.44 PM We appeal citizens to avoid venturing near sea or walking in water logged areas. In any emergency call us on 1916.'

All government schools will remain closed in Thane today.

Thane Municipal Corporation has issued the orders in view of continuous rainfall in the city.