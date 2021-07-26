IMD predicts light intensity rain for parts of Delhi, UP, Haryana today

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted a spell of rain of light intensity over isolated places of the national capital, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh in the next two hours.



"Light intensity rain would occur over isolated places of North-Delhi, East-Delhi, Faridabad, Kharkhoda, Matanhail, Sonipat (Haryana), Dadri, Noida, Greater-Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bagpath, Khekra, Baraut, Loni-Dehat, Hindon-AF station, Narora, Mainpuri," tweeted the IMD.

It added, light intensity rain would occur over isolated places Garhmukteshwar, Modinagar, Firozabad, Badayun (U.P) and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours.

The weather department said that light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Agra, Katrauli (U.P) and adjoining areas during the next two hours. (ANI)

