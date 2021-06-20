IMD predicts light to moderate intensity rain in parts of Delhi, UP in next two hrs

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted light to moderate intensity rain with thunderstorms over parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in the next two hours.



"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of South, East, Northeast Delhi, Ghaziabad, Hindon AF, Indrapuram, Chapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Khurja, Narora, Kasganj, Atrauli, Nazibabad, Sikander Rao, Etah during next 2 hours," IMD tweeted.

The national capital had earlier received the rainfall on June 17.

The weather forecast department also stated that under the influence of a low-pressure area over southeast Uttar Pradesh and a cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during the next 24 hours.

"Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Uttar Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on June 20," the IMD said.

"Further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Punjab is likely to be slow as large scale features are not favourable and the forecast wind pattern by the numerical models do not indicate any favourable condition for sustained rainfall over the region during the forecast period," the agency said in its forecast bulletin. (ANI)

