IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 10 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted light to moderate spells of rain, with short intense spells accompanied with lightning/ thunder in Goa.



"Light to moderate spells of rain with short intense spells accompanied with lightning/ thunder is very likely at a few places over North Goa and South Goa districts," IMD said.

The rain is likely to be accompanied with winds of speed reaching 30-40 km/hr.

The clouds, reported to be approaching over talukas of Mormugao, Salcette, Quepem, Canacona, are likely to move generally in the East direction. (ANI)

