IMD predicts rain in Chennai

The Chennai-based Regional Meteorological Centre in its forecast said: "The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Light or moderate rains may occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 33 degree Celsius and 26 degree Celsius."

Chennai, Sep 5 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department has predicted moderate to heavy rain in Chennai on Sunday.

There was a heavy spell of rain in Chennai on Friday, while it was cloudy on Saturday.

Nungambakka and Mennambakkam received heavy rain on Friday, with the former recording 2.8mm and the latter 5.1 mm of downpour.

The Met Department said that the rain was due to cyclonic depression.

"The situation of rains would continue in the coming days also. Chennai city will get rains and with clouds around the day temperature will also come down," the forecast said.

It added that heavy to moderate rain will be received in several other parts of Tamil Nadu including Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, Coimbatore, and Tiruppatur districts.

Northern Tamil Nadu will receive moderate rain and in Southern Tamil Nadu including Madurai and Theni the weathermen has forecasted moderate to light rain.

With the cyclonic depression around, moderate to heavy showers will be received in many parts of the state in the coming week.

The Met Department also said that the state will have low day temperature due to the cloudy atmosphere.

--IANS

aal/ksk/