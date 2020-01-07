IMD predicts snowfall across Uttarakhand on Jan 8

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued rain and snowfall warning across Uttarakhand for January 8.

The weather forecast agency predicted rain for Dehradun, Haridwar, Udhamsingh Nagar, Pauri and Nainital on January 7. The areas with an altitude of more than 2500 meters are likely to receive cold wave conditions for the next two days.



Director of the Meteorological Department Bikram Singh said, "Most parts of the state are likely to receive rain on January 7 and January 8."

According to the forecasting agency, light or moderate snowfall is likely over the western Himalayan region during the next two days with the possibility of isolated heavy falls over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh during the next 24 hours and over Uttarakhand during the next 48 hours. (ANI)

