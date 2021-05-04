IMD predicts thunderstorm and light rain over parts of Delhi, Haryana, UP

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): A thunderstorm along with light to moderate intensity rain has been predicted over isolated parts of entire Delhi, Kurukshetra, Yamuna Nagar, Shamli, Nagar, Hapur, Garhmukteswar, Gurugram, and adjoining areas by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.



In a statement issued at 3 pm the IMD said that this is likely during the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with wind speed 10-20 kmph would occur over isolated places of entire Delhi, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Shamli, Nagar, Hapur, Garhmukteswar, Gurugram and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," said the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi in a tweet.

It also predicted light rain with wind speed of 10-20 km per hour in Haryana's Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal and in Uttar Pradesh's Khurja, Barsana and in Rajasthan's Nadbai and other adjoining areas during the next two hours. (ANI)

