IMD predicts thunderstorm, rain in UP, Uttarakhand in next 2 hours

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain at many places over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during the next 2 hours.



"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Kasganj, Bijnor, Roorkee, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Kithaur, Gharmukteswar, Sambhal, Chandausi and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," IMD said in a tweet at 9 am.

Further, IMD has also issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Pauri, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Dehradun, Rudraprayag, Nainital and Champawat districts of Uttarakhand.

The weather forecasting agency has predicted that the monsoon can reach Uttarakhand between June 15 and 20. (ANI)

