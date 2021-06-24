IMD predicts thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain in Delhi, parts of UP

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate rains in Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.



"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Isolated places of Northeast, East Delhi, Indrapuram, Pilkhua, Chapraula, Dadri, Khurja, Khair, Jattari (U.P.) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," IMD tweeted

However, parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience moderate to heavy intensity rainfall during the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over Modinagar, Pilkhua, Hapur, Khurja, Jattari, Khekra, Bagpat (U.P.) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," the IMD said in another tweet. (ANI)

