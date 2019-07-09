IMD predicts very heavy rainfall for Mumbai in next 24 hours

Mumbai: Monday was off to a wet and slippery start for Mumbai as the city experienced heavy showers early in the morning. The rain, which had gone on a break for a few days, came back with a bang -- causing trouble for Mumbaikars once again.

Rains on Monday affected road and rail traffic and briefly disrupted operations at the Mumbai airport.

The suburban areas received around 20 mm rainfall in just three hours starting 8.30 am, an official at the India Meteorological Department's centre said.

The Mumbai police have raised an alarm among Mumbaikars and asked them to take precautions and ensure safety following the India Meteorological Department's forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall (upto 200 mm) in the next 24 hours.