IMD predicts widespread rain over western Himalayan region from tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region and may result in widespread rain or snow over it from January 27.

"A fresh and active western disturbance is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of January 27. It is very likely to cause fairly widespread to widespread rain or snow over western Himalayan Region with isolated heavy rain or snow over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh," IMD said in a release.



It also predicted isolated to scattered rain and thunderstorm on Jan 27 and scattered to fairly widespread rain or thunderstorm on January 28 and 29 over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

"Isolated to scattered rain or thunderstorm is likely over Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh and East India on January 28 and 29. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and hail at isolated places also likely over plains of northwest India on January 27 and 28," IMD said. (ANI)

