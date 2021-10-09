IMF approves 4th tranche of debt relief for 24 low-income nations

Washington, Oct 9 (IANS) The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced that it has approved a fourth tranche of debt service relief for 24 eligible low-income countries to help them fight the Covid-19 pandemic

"The Executive Board also approved the inclusion of the Kyrgyz Republic and Lesotho among the beneficiary countries, enabling these members to receive relief of their debt service falling due to the Fund through January 10, 2022," the IMF said in a statement.