IMF executive board, director discuss probe into World Bank report on China: Spokesman

Washington [US], October 7 (ANI): The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board and the organisation's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday (local time) discussed China-related data-rigging scandal during Georgieva's tenure at the World Bank, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said.



"The IMF Executive Board met today with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva as part of its ongoing review of the matter raised by [law group] WilmerHale's investigation of the World Bank's Doing Business 2018 report," Sputnik citing Rice statement reported.

The World Bank hired WilmerHale to investigate allegations that staff had altered an index that measures the ease of doing business in member countries. The investigators found that World Bank officials pushed the team developing the index to manipulate it in several cases, most notably to improve China's place in the ranking, according to Sputnik.

Georgieva, who was the World Bank's Chief Executive Officer from January 2017 to September 2019, during which time she also served as its Interim President for three months, were among those implicated in the report.

"The Executive Board had previously met with the representatives of WilmerHale on this matter," Rice said, noting that the Executive Board remains committed to a thorough, objective and timely review, as per Sputnik.

The IMF leadership is expected to meet again for further discussion soon, Rice added. (ANI)



