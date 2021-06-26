IMF expected to complete new SDR allocation by Aug end

Washington, June 26 (IANS) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to complete the process of a new allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) by the end of August, spokesman Gerry Rice said.

The IMF executive board on Friday discussed a proposal for a new SDR allocation of $650 billion, "the largest issuance in the IMF's history" aimed at helping its membership, especially the most vulnerable, overcome the Covid-19 crisis, Rice said in a statement at the end of the meeting.