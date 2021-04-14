IMPCL registers record turnover, crosses Rs 164 cr

IMPCL registered an all-time high profit at about Rs 12 crore for FY 2020-21, the government said in a statement, adding that it recorded a turnover of Rs 164.33 crore for in the last fiscal as compared to the revenue of Rs 97 crore recorded in the previous financial year.

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Surging ahead with an impressive growth in sales of its products, the Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (IMPCL), the public sector manufacturing unit of the Ministry of AYUSH, has recorded a turnover of Rs 164.33 crore for the financial year 2020-21.

The ministry termed the growth as a reflection of the fast-growing adoption of AYUSH products and services by the public in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the statement, the World Health Organization (WHO) had recently recommended 18 Ayurvedic products of IMPCl for WHO-GMP/COPP certification subject to certain observations.

The 'World Health Organization, Good Manufacturing Practices/Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (WHO-GMP/CoPP)' certification is given to companies after conducting an inspection. This certification is an endorsement of the quality of IMPCL's products that will help it to commence export operations of quality medicines at a global level.

Every government institution doing business with IMPCL has praised the company for providing steady support to various health programmes and ensuring an unbroken supply of products during the Covid-19 pandemic, the ministry said.

Presently, the IMPCL is manufacturing 656 classical Ayurvedic, 332 Unani and 71 proprietary Ayurvedic medicines for various diseases, it said.

