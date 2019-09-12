Imperative that AFMS keep pace in terms of technology and expertise, says Air Force Chief at Military Medicine Conference

New Delhi [India], Se pt 12 (ANI): Indian Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa on Thursday emphasised on the need for Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) to keep pace in terms of technology and expertise.

"It is imperative that AFMS keep pace in terms of technology and expertise. Conference such as these ensure that the best practices are shared in the realm of military medical support," he said while speaking at the first Military Medicine Conference being hosted by India for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states.



"Bonds of international cooperation are fostered at the events like the present SCO Conference where experts from across Eurasia meet, exchange ideas, share best practices and most importantly become friends. I am pleased to see that programme has sessions dedicated to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief," he said.

Urging the participants to freely interact, learn and share experiences for the success of the conference, he said, "I also hope that while you are in Delhi, you enjoy your stay and experience the rich and diverse culture of India." (ANI)

