Impersonating govt official commits suicide after arrest

The police had arrested him in connection with a case pertaining to impersonation of a government official working with Bengaluru Development Authority. He was facing charges of duping several people by luring them to allot a site in Bengaluru. He was arrested on February 24 and court had granted police custody on February 25.

Bengaluru, Feb 27 (IANS) A 60-year-old accused allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the balcony of his flat in Vidyaranyapura, in Northern Suburb of Bengaluru on Friday, the police said.

According to the police, the deceased is identified as Siddalingaswamy, Hanumantha Nagar resident.

An investigating officer told IANS that the deceased had led life of government official for the last several decades and even his wife and daughter had believed it for the last several decades.

"His primary job used to leave home like any other government servant and he used to wait in BDA premises for gullible investors. He used to impersonate as BDA official and gather information and collect money from them in lieu of allotment of new site or exchanging site on of BDA layouts," the police office said.

The police officer added his cover was blown when the Hanumantha Nagar police received a complaint against him about ten days ago.

"After his arrest, he had felt ashamed to show his face to his daughter and wife. As per the investigations, we took him to his flat to conduct detailed search operations. As soon as he saw his wife and daughter started crying and went towards his kitchen. Everyone was caught unawares, as he jumped off from his kitchen balcony. He dived head on as a result of this, he was brought dead by the hospital authorities," the police explained.

The police has recovered fake letterheads, stamp papers, seals and other materials that are needed to allot BDA sites'.

The police has registered a case and is investigating.

