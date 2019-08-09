Imphal lad Lukanand Kshetrimayum bags Mister India International title

Guwahati (Assam) [India] August 9 (ANI): Imphal boy Lukanand Kshetrimayum won laurels to the state by winning the titles of 'Mister India International' and the 'Garnier Men Mega Mister North East 2019' at a function held at the ITA Cultural Complex, Machkhowa in Guwahati on Thursday.

In the presence of around 1,000 spectators from all across the north-eastern region, Jonathan Thangeo from Mizoram and Sonam Paul Tenzing Bhutia from Sikkim were also bestowed with the titles of 10th Garnier Men Mega Mister North East 2019. The Imphal lad after winning the title makes him qualified to represent India in the Mister International pageant to be held later this year.The grand finale of the 10th edition of the pageant witnessed the participation of 50 contestants, who traveled to Guwahati for almost a week of activities which included grooming and training sessions conducted by the Mega Entertainment team.The 18-year-old winner Lukanand is a class XII student. Talking about his victory and sharing his happiness over the same, he said, "I will treasure this moment in my heart forever. I feel proud of myself that I would win so many hearts and emerge as a winner. Thanks to Mega Entertainment team for adding me to their family and warm regards to Abhijit Singha, Kavita Keisham and the respected Jury members for offering me this stupendous opportunity. I thank God for giving me what I deserved."Continuing, he said, "Now, I have a huge responsibility on my shoulders with this title Garnier Men Mega Mister Northeast 2019, and the opportunity to represent my country at an international level with Mister International India 2019 title. I believe it is necessary to think about the bigger picture, especially when we are given such an amazing platform. I will definitely try my best to make a difference."The three winners will be offered professional representation by Mega Entertainment, a professional grooming session, which would guide them further on how to carry themselves forward in the professional atmosphere. Besides this, the winners also get an opportunity to walk the ramp in various national and international shows.The judges who sealed the fate of the winners included: Mega Miss North East 2016 Meriya Subba, Mega Mister North East 2017 Babul Koch, Fashion & Lifestyle Promoter Monika Devi, Hotelier, and entrepreneur Bobby Singh, and Fashion Photographer Rahul Biswas. (ANI)