Implementation of 6th pay commission will be discussed after by-polls: K'taka HM to KSRTC protesters

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 7 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday appealed to Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) workers to not go on strike, saying that the issues implementing the sixth pay commission will be discussed after the by-polls.



Speaking to the media, he said: "We are with the transport employees we stand with them and fulfill their demands. We already had several talks belongs to issues implementing the sixth pay commission. It will be further discussed after the elections as there is a code of conduct now."

Going on strike doesn't solve any problem at this point of time, the Minister added.

Bus services were affected and commuters were stranded in Bengaluru on Wednesday as KSRTC employees went on an indefinite strike over their demand for revision of salary.

The KSRTC has issued temporary permits to private buses for the convenience of passengers.

KSRTC employees have given a call for a strike with the following demands: salary hike, permanent job, wages, and shifts. The employees are working as contract workers in the department.

Several meetings were held previously with transport association and organisation with the transport minister, state Deputy Chief Minister and also with Chief Minister, but nothing fruitful emerged.

Belagavi Lok Sabha and the assembly segments of Basavakalyan and Maski - going to the polls on April 17. (ANI)

