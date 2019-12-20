Implementation of Citizenship Act is under Centre: MHA sources

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Amid statements from non-BJP chief ministers that they will not allow the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to be implemented in their states, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources has said that implementation of the Act is under the Central government's control and will finalise who all will be involved in the enforcement of legislation.

"Implementation of the Act is under centre. We will finalise who all will be involved in implementation. It will be a digital and easy process so that people don't face any problem," MHA sources on some states denying implementation of CAA.Sources said that the ministry is in the process of framing rules for CAA and people can give their suggestions."We brought the Bill after we consulted all, there were discussions. But, they have the right to go to the court and the people have the right to protest too. Those who want to give suggestions can give. We're in process of framing the rule," they said on the protests against CAA.Sources said that CAA will not affect the Indian citizens."If any country has illegal migrants than the government has the right to through them out anyway," sources said on international bodies' reaction on CAA.Protests erupted across the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)