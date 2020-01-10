Implementing all decisions taken on Dec 11 MHRD meet: JNU VC

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) JNU VC Jagadesh Kumar Mamidala on Friday made it clear that the university was ensuring that all decisions taken on December 11 meeting with the MHRD were being "implemented in totality".

Mamidala is under huge pressure after veteran BJP leader MM Joshi added his voice behind all those asking for the VC's removal following a spate of unprecedented violence at the varsity campus and outside during protests over several issues raied by the students.

With the JNU issue spreading across the country like wildfire the VC has now made the administration's stand clear.

It comes following a meeting with Ministry of Human Resource Development Secretary Amit Khare and other top officials. Mamidala was referring to the decision by the MHRD to wave-off service and utility charges for students that will be paid by the UGC to ensure students do not face heat of hiked hostel charges. "All decisions taken earlier at HRD Ministry about hostel fee being implemented in totality," the JNU VC Jagadesh Kumar said. Mamidala further added that if need be the university would extend the registration deadline for students to help them get registered in the new semester. "Semester registration deadline will be extended further if needed," he added. Following violence on the campus on January 5, the registration was stopped for three days forcing the administration to extend the registration date till January 12. "The registration date has been extended to January 12. The university will help every JNU student who wants to register," Mamidala had then tweeted.