Important step towards security, stability in region: UAE on India, Pak ceasefire declaration

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 28 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday welcomed the declaration of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors, calling it an "important step" towards achieving security, stability and prosperity in the region.



In a statement on Sunday, the UAE foreign ministry affirmed that Abu Dhabi has close historical ties with New Delhi and Islamabad and that it commends the efforts of the two countries to reach this achievement.

On Thursday, Indian and Pakistani armies announced that they have agreed to a ceasefire along the Line of Actual Control (LoC) starting from February 25.

The agreement on ceasefire was reached during a meeting between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan.

Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan also reviewed the current situation across the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors "in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere".

"The UAE has welcomed the declaration of a ceasefire between the Indian and Pakistani armies... It also stressed that this is an important step towards achieving security, stability and prosperity in the region," the statement read.

"The ministry emphasised the importance of adhering to a permanent ceasefire between the two friendly countries in Kashmir to the benefit of both sides and committing to diplomatic means - through dialogue - to build bridges of confidence and establish a lasting peace that achieves the aspirations of both peoples," it added.

Besides UAE, the United Nations and the US have also welcomed the agreement. (ANI)

