Important to create public awareness towards vaccination, COVID-appropriate behaviour: C'garh PR Commissioner

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 5 (ANI): Public awareness campaigns should be widely conducted to promote vaccination and COVID-appropriate behaviour, said Chhattisgarh Commissioner Public Relations Taran Prakash Sinha on Tuesday.



While addressing a state-level virtual meeting of District Public Relations Officers, Sinha advised officials to seek the support of public representatives, spiritual leaders and the representatives of social organizations to make these campaigns more effective.

He also directed Public Relation Officers to create short videos of doctors and medical experts sharing factual information and medical advice on subjects such as home isolation, medication, precautions and measures, when to admit the patient in the hospital and promote the same on all social media platforms.

"More positive news, videos, photos and content should be made available on social media platforms. Along with Whatsapp, Facebook and Twitter handle should also be utilized to promote inspiring stories and important information," the Commissioner was quoted in a statement.

He also asked PROs to be mindful about their own safety and the safety of their families, while discharging their duties, and directed officials to prepare cases of deceased journalists and officers. (ANI)

