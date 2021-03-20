Impose fine on Himachal CM for not wearing mask in Assembly: Cong MLA

Interestingly, when the senior Congress legislator, Harshwardhan Chauhan, drew the attention of Speaker Vipin Parmar, the latter himself was not donning the mask on the last day of the Budget session.

Shimla, March 20 (IANS) An opposition legislator in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday asked the Speaker to impose a fine of Rs 5,000 on Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for not wearing a mask during the Assembly session.

Chauhan said that if the legislators are not adhering to the Covid-19 protocols, "what message do they convey to the public".

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri termed the government's decision to impose a fine of Rs 5,000 for not wearing masks only in Una district as "tyrannical".

"This high fine is not justified and should be reduced on parity with the other districts. Also, the government should focus on creating awareness instead of imposing a heavy fine," he said.

Replying to Agnihotri, the Chief Minister said that a fresh coronavirus wave is spreading in Himachal Pradesh too which necessitates strict adherence to the guidelines, including wearing masks.

Simultaneously, he admitted that the fine is heavy.

When Chauhan was speaking, a member from the treasury bench pointed out that the Congress legislator himself was not wearing the mask appropriately.

At this, Chauhan replied that he pulled the mask down to his chin to speak properly.

The entire issue later ended in peals of laughter from both the treasury and opposition benches.

--IANS

vg/arm