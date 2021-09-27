Impossible for us to recognize Taliban's Islamic Emirate, says Italian Foreign Minister

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 27 (ANI): Reacting to the Taliban's new caretaker cabinet Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Sunday said that that it is impossible for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to be recognized by them.



Maio said that at least 17 acting ministers of the Taliban are so-called "terrorists" and it is literally impossible for them to recognize their government, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

The Taliban unveiled their caretaker government with Hasan Akhund, who has been under United Nations sanctions since 2001, at the helm.

It has been nearly 45 days since the Taliban takeover but has not been recognized by any nation of the world yet.

The Italian foreign minister said that the Taliban are accused of human rights violations and added that the people of Afghanistan should be provided financial support by the international community, reported The Khaama Press.

Maio also said that the world must get together to prevent an influx of refugees that will destabilize the regional countries and terrorism in the country.

His remarks come after the Deputy Minister of Information and Culture and spokesperson of the Taliban Zabiullah Mujahid said that they will soon be recognized as they are in contact with the UN, reported The Khaama Press.

Respect for women and human rights, establishing inclusive government, not allowing Afghanistan to become safe haven of terrorism are the preconditions for the recognition set by the international community.

The Taliban has so far implemented none of these but has been promising to do so, reported The Khaama Press. (ANI)

