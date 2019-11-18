Improve attendance, not create tension: Venkaiah to members

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu is known for his alliterative style but he was perhaps at his best on Monday as he concluded the discussion on the role of the Upper House in Indian polity.

Concluding almost five-hour long discussion on the journey of Rajya Sabha over the last 67 years, Naidu advised the members to improve their attendance, pay attention and do not create tension.

"There are some people who always enjoy attention. If you have tension you can not pay attention. That's why be peaceful, quite and calm," Naidu said in his concluding remarks.

He stressed on the four Ds of dignity, decorum, decency and discipline. Advising members to allow smooth functioning of the House, he noted that the leaders should discuss, debate, decide and not disrupt. Earlier in the day, Naidu referred the recent reports of absenteeism of members in the meetings of the Department Related Standing Committees. He urged the leaders to ensure proper attendance of MPs so that the Committees could effectively examine and report on various subjects selected and Bills referred in a bipartisan and detailed manner. He also informed the leaders that a joint sitting of members of both the Houses of Parliament will be held in the Central Hall on the 26th of this month marking the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. nk/rs