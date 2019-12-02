Improve quality of questions raised: LS Speaker to MPs

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday advised lawmakers to improve the quality of questions they raise in the House during Question Hour and mentioned that state subjects are not dealt by the Centre.

Birla's remarks came when an MP requested the Centre to install drinking water taps, construct roads and resting places in three temples in Madhya Pradesh' Jhabua and Ratlam areas and make these pilgrimages easier for pilgrims.

"We will also have to improve the quality of questions raised in the House. Central government does not set up taps and construct roads inside any temple. It is a state subject," Birla said.

