Imran embarks on visit to Saudi Arabia

Islamabad, May 8 (IANS) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan embarked on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia on Friday evening to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation, said a statement from Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Pakistani foreign ministry said earlier that during the visit, the prime minister's consultations with the Saudi leadership will cover all areas of bilateral cooperation including economic, trade, investment, energy and job opportunities for the Pakistani workforce, the Xinhua news agency reported.