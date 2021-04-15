Imran holds virtual summit with Uzbek Prez

During the wide-ranging talks on Wednesday, Khan underlined the importance of enhancing political and diplomatic linkages; fast tracking trade and economic cooperation; increasing security and defence cooperation; and taking steps to deepen mutual collaboration in the fields of education, culture and tourism, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

The Prime Minister also underscored the importance of rail, road and air connectivity and highlighted the enormous potential that exists in diverse fields to build an expanded mutually-beneficial partnership.

The two leaders reviewed the level of progress on the trans-Afghan railway project, agreed between Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan earlier this year.

The project would be a first step in linking the Central Asian transport network with Pakistani seaports of Gwadar, Karachi and Qasim, according to the Ministry.

The two leaders also discussed important global and regional matters of mutual interest, and reaffirmed the commitment to supporting each other at all international and regional fora, it added.

