Imran Khan govt has snatched 'people's right to live', says Shahbaz Sharif

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 18 (ANI): Lashing out at Imran Khan government over rising inflation, Pakistan's leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf-led government "has snatched people's right to live," reported local media.



"Every child in the country is bearing witness to the worst government in the last 74 years," Shahbaz said in the National Assembly, according to Geo News.

Criticising the government over its policies, Shahbaz Sharif said that the electricity rate had been hiked up Rs 1.5 per unit, while the price of petroleum products had also increased.

"To fulfil the IMF's conditions, they took every measure but despite that I have heard reports that IMF is still not satisfied and is trying to impose further conditions," Geo News quoted Shahbaz as saying.

Hitting out at the government over rising prices, he said that how could a person who earns Rs 20,000 a month afford electricity bills worth Rs 10,000.

Shahbaz stressed the price of ghee had been increased by Rs 49 and cooking oil Rs 110. "What could be crueller than depriving the poor of food," he asked. (ANI)

